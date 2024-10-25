Leeds United head to Ashton Gate on Saturday to take on Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going. The Whites are eyeing promotion to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke and are currently sat in third place in the table behind Sunderland and Burnley. The Black Cats are three points clear at the top while Burnley are only above the Whites on goal difference.

They have proved to be a tough nut to crack so far in this campaign and have only lost once - a 1-0 defeat to the Clarets at Elland Road. Leeds beat Watford 2-1 at home in their last outing after first-half goals by Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson. Although the former is now facing up to six weeks out after he was forced off against the Hornets. Leeds are in fine form at the moment and here’s how the Championship table looks over the last six games...