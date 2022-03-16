The Whites will head into the game in fine spirits following their dramatic 2-1 win over Norwich City last weekend, which saw youngster Joe Gelhardt come off the bench to strike the winning goal in the fourth minute added time - just two minutes after the Canaries had equalised.
The results sees Leeds head into their next game four points clear of the relegation zone, and they'll be looking to continue building their safety cushion away from the bottom three.
Meanwhile, a crowd of nearly 10,000 saw the Whites' U23 side outclass Manchester United's U23s with a 3-0 win at Elland Road yesterday.
Speaking after the game, manager Andy Taylor said: “(I'm feeling) tired actually! I'm losing my voice! I am really, really, really pleased - the level of performance, the level of attention to the detail that we explained to them in the build up to the game and how we wanted to set out as a group, as a team and the key messages that we give them.
"They implemented them perfectly out there and I think it was a very good performance from every single player who played.
"It's (the large attendance) class. It's brilliant. As a club, we know what the support is like for the first team. That filters down into the under-23s. It's fantastic for us as staff and it's also fantastic for the players to experience that level of support and they were great tonight.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues.