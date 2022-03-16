Former Whites loans manager Taylor is in interim charge of the Whites youngsters following former boss Mark Jackson's move to be part of Whites head coach Jesse Marsch's backroom team.

Taylor's tenure began with a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town in the Premier League Cup last week and United's youngsters then produced a superb performance in Taylor's first home game in charge against their Roses rivals at Elland Road.

Manchester United's under-23s lined up at Elland Road sat fifth in the Premier League Two Division One table but fourth-bottom Leeds steamrollered the Red Devils as Stuart McKinstry, Max Dean and Archie Gray all bagged a goal apiece.

ROCK SOLID: Whites captain Charlie Cresswell was immense at centre-back as Leeds United's under-23s readily brushed aside Manchester United's under-23s at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Whites youngsters were cheered on by a bumper crowd of 9,808 and Taylor was left with huge praise for both his players and their support, even if the energy involved in the success took its toll following the game's conclusion.

Asked for his thoughts after such an amazing display and evening, Taylor smiled to the YEP: "Tired actually! I'm losing my voice!

"I am really, really, really pleased - the level of performance, the level of attention to the detail that we explained to them in the build up to the game and how we wanted to set out as a group, as a team and the key messages that we give them.

"They implemented them perfectly out there and I think it was a very good performance from every single player who played."

Reflecting on the fact that United's youngsters were cheered on by nearly 10,000 fans in the stands, Taylor beamed: "It's class. It's brilliant.

"As a club, we know what the support is like for the first team.

"That filters down into the under-23s.

"It's fantastic for us as staff and it's also fantastic for the players to experience that level of support and they were great tonight.

"I'm just really pleased that we put on another performance for the fans who can then go away and say 'I've just watched hopefully the future of Leeds United'."

Leeds United under-23s: Klaesson, Shackleton (Moore 45), Kenneh, Cresswell, McCarron, Bate (Gray 58), Jenkins, Summerville, McKinstry, Greenwood (Miller 63), Dean. Subs not used: Van den Heuvel, Allen.

Manchester United under-23s: Mastny, Wellens, Fernandez, Fish, Hardley, Svidersky (Emeran 61), Shoretire, Iqbal (Savage 61), Mellor, Mejbri, Garnacho (Hansen-Aaroen 75). Subs not used: Vitek, Stanley.

Referee: Thomas Kirk.

Attendance: 9,808.