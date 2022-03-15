Archie Gray nets screamer as Leeds United under-23s steamroller Manchester United under-23s

New Whites boss Jesse Marsch looked on as nearly 10,000 fans saw the young Whites steamroller the Red Devils through strikes from Stuart McKintsry, Max Dean and the pièce de résistance from Gray.

Leeds squandered a fine chance to go ahead in the eighth minute as Sam Greenwood stormed down the right hand side of the box and provided a pinpoint cutback for Jack Jenkins whose shot from the middle of the area was saved by Ondrej Mastny.

But the Whites made no mistake four minutes later as the impressive McKinstry tucked home a fine finish into the bottom right corner after Greenwood's shot was blocked, Jamie Shackleton and Crysencio Summerville heavily involved in the build up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCREAMER: Netted by Archie Gray as Leeds United under-23s stormed to victory against Manchester United under-23s in front of nearly 10,000 fans at Elland Road. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds should have then doubled their advantage five minutes later as a lovely ball from McKinstry released Summrville who tried to lob Mastny but sent his effort just wide.

The Whites were impressive going forward and solid at the back, centre-backs Nohan Kenneh and Charlie Cresswell both producing strong clearances as the Red Devils began to threaten.

But Leeds then squandered another golden chance in the 28th minute as Greenwood's long ball released Summerville whose raw pace again took him beyond the Red Devils back line.

The winger then slightly lost his footing but played a perfect square ball for Max Dean who fired just the wrong side of the post from close range.

The Red Devils would have then equalised just two minutes later but for a fine save from Kristoffer Klaesson to deny D'Mani Mellor from close range.

Back came Leeds and McKinstry saw another attempt saved before Greenwood fired over.

Summerville then broke free once more before losing his footing and a feisty game then featured a flashpoint in the 45th minute as Dean and Hannibal Mejbri squared up, after which both players were booked

The Red Devils ended the half on the attack but Mejbri fired wide before Kenneh produced a fine block to keep out a shot from Shola Shortire.

Shackleton was replaced by Kris Moore during the interval and only other terrific save from Klaesson stopped the Red Devils from equalising seven minutes after the restart, the Norwegian denying Shoretire at point blank range after a brilliant through ball from Zidane Iqbal.

At the other end, Greenwood's long ball played in Dean who was felled under pressure by Will Fish but referee Thomas Kirk saw no wrongdoing.

Leeds then lost Lewis Bate to injury, 16-year-old Gray brought on in his place and the Whites went close moments later as Summerville stormed into the box but fired wide.

But the Whites were back in the groove and doubled their lead in the 62nd minute after brilliant work from Gray whose high press dispossessed Mejbri, the loose ball then falling to Greenwood who squared for Dean to blast home.

Greenwood was then replaced by Amari Miller shortly after as the third and final change and the home side's night got even better in the 70th minute via a peach of a goal from Gray.

Red Devils keeper Mastny came racing out of his box looking to clear but he was hassled by Dean and Mastny's clearance fell straight to Gray who produced a beautiful floated finish into the corner of the net from 35 yards out.

Even then the Whites pressed for a fourth and at the other end more solid defending kept the Red Devils at bay, particularly a flying block from Kenneh and one final smart save from Klaesson.

Leeds United under-23s: Klaesson, Shackleton (Moore 46), Kenneh, Cresswell, McCarron, Bate (Gray 57), Jenkins, Summerville, McKinstry, Greenwood (Miller 63), Dean. Subs not used: Van den Heuvel, Allen.

Manchester United under-23s: Mastny, Wellens, Fernandez, Fish, Hardley, Svidersky, Shoretire, Iqbal, Mellor, Mejbri, Garnacho. Subs not used: Vitek, Stanley, Emeran, Hansen-Aaroen, Savage.

Referee: Thomas Kirk.

Attendance: 9808.