How does the profit made by Leeds United during the summer transfer window compare to their business conducted by their Championship rivals?

The summer transfer window was certainly eventful for Leeds United as the Whites contended with the financial implications of their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

When Adam Armstrong fired the only goal in last season’s Championship play-off final and sent Southampton back into the top flight, he signalled the start of what would be a challenging period for the Whites as they faced up to the reality they would lose a number of their key players over the months that followed. The likes of Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente all made permanent exits from Elland Road after spending last season on loan elsewhere. Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville were both expected to leave and their respective departures to Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United brought in around £65m. However, it was the sale of highly-rated academy graduate Archie Gray that caused the most pain as he joined Tottenham Hotspur after a decision the Elland Road hierarchy described as ‘heartbreaking’.

But that’s enough of the negativity for now. There have been some intriguing additions to Daniel Farke’s squad as Joe Rodon made a permanent switch to Leeds after spending last season on loan at Elland Road. Jayden Bogle was brought in for around £5m, Ao Tanaka joined from German club Fortuna Dusseldorf and Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon and Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell both agreed to spend the season on loan with the Whites. Winger Largie Ramazani and left-back Isaac Schmidt were also secured from Almeria and FC St Gallen respectively.

With the transfer activity now put to rest until January, the focus on on-field matters has been welcomed. As it stands, with the promotion push set aside for the next fortnight after the first international break of the season arrived, Farke’s men are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and remain unbeaten in their four league fixtures during the first month of the season. Farke’s men showed real signs of life when goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe helped see off the Tigers in front of over 36,500 supporters at a buoyant Elland Road.

Despite their initial financial concerns, Leeds have made a significant profit in the transfer market and seem to have emerged from the summer transfer window with a squad that is still more than capable of challenging for promotion during the season. But how does the profit made during the transfer window compare to their business conducted by their rivals across the Championship?

Championship summer transfer window profit/loss

1. Leeds United - €133.45 profit 2. Burnley - €52.91m profit 3. Sheffield United - €38.12m profit 4. Watford - €26.72m profit 5. Hull City - €18.03m profit 6. Sunderland - €10.95m profit 7. Luton Town - €9.0m profit 8. Blackburn Rovers - €8.56m profit 9. Norwich City - €7.95m profit 10. Cardiff City -€3.82m profit 11. West Bromwich Albion - €490k profit 12. Plymouth Argyle -€180k profit 13. Portsmouth - €1.1m loss 14. Oxford United - €1.82m loss 15. Queens Park Rangers - €2.02m loss 16. Swansea City - €2.08m loss 17. Preston North End - €2.83m loss 18. Stoke City - €3.34m loss 19. Derby County - €3.64m loss 20. Sheffield Wednesday - €3.7m loss 21. Bristol City - €4.9m loss 22. Millwall - €5.45m loss 23. Coventry City - €15.45m loss 24. Middlesbrough - €17.38m loss