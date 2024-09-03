Leeds United summer exits discover grass isn't always greener as several struggle at new sides

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:00 BST

The YEP takes a look at how all 25 of Leeds United's summer departures got on at their new clubs over the weekend.

Leeds parted company with several players over the past couple of months, whether that be those released on free transfers, players loaned out to sides lower in the Football League pyramid or the select few sold for significant fees.

Whilst not all those who moved on this summer did so willingly or enthusiastically, most are finding that getting to grips with their new environment is trickier than what they might have imagined.

1. Georginio Rutter: Brighton and Hove Albion

Georginio came off the bench during Brighton's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates' Stadium, but was unable to snatch a winner against the ten-man Gunners. | Getty Images

2. Archie Gray: Tottenham Hotspur

Teenage midfielder Gray was an unused substitute as Spurs were beaten 2-1 at St James' Park by Newcastle. | AFP via Getty Images

3. Crysencio Summerville: West Ham United

There was a four-minute cameo for Dutch winger Summerville off the bench as the Hammers were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City. | Getty Images

4. Glen Kamara: Stade Rennais

The Finnish international was substituted on 72 minutes as Rennes surrendered a 1-0 lead, eventually losing 2-1 to Stade Reims in Ligue 1. | AFP via Getty Images

5. Diego Llorente: Real Betis

The Spanish defender played the full 90 minutes as Betis were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid, in which Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. | Getty Images

6. Charlie Cresswell: Toulouse

Young defender Cresswell suffered the misfortune of being at fault for all three goals as Toulouse went down 3-1 to Olympique de Marseille and was eventually substituted just after the hour mark. | AFP via Getty Images

