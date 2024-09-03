Leeds parted company with several players over the past couple of months, whether that be those released on free transfers, players loaned out to sides lower in the Football League pyramid or the select few sold for significant fees.
Whilst not all those who moved on this summer did so willingly or enthusiastically, most are finding that getting to grips with their new environment is trickier than what they might have imagined.
