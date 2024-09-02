Manor Solomon issues exciting Leeds United update with warning and Whites plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manor Solomon has issued an exciting declaration after excelling on his Leeds United debut.

Israel international attacker Solomon joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham last week, the 25-year-old announced as United’s sixth signing of the summer ahead of Saturday’s hosting of Hull City.

Solomon joined Spurs form Shakhtar Donetsk last July but saw his first season as a Tottenham player cut short by a knee injury suffered at the start of October. With the injury requiring surgery, Solomon’s outing from the bench in Tottenham’s 2-1 win at home to Liverpool on September 30 proved his last game of the 2023-24 season.

Yet despite the 11-month absence, Solomon went straight into Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Hull and immediately impressed as part of a performance in which he dazzled to set up the opening goal of the game for Mateo Joseph.

Solomon, a constant threat on the left wing, came through 74 minutes before being substituted to a standing ovation in his first competitive outing for almost a year, after which he was heading to join up with the Israel squad on international duty.

As he prepared to depart, the Whites loanee issued a levels warning which might well worry Championship defenders but leave United’s fans excited about what might be in store when he returns.

Outlining his next steps and reflecting on a very busy week, Solomon admitted to LUTV: “Quite a lot to take on. It's been an intense week I would say. But I am happy to be finally here and happy to be back.

"It's been a long time since I had an official game. I'll need I think some time to get to my best because I had a tough season as everyone knows with my injury. Now we are going into the break and I am looking forward to playing with the national team and to come back and to continue from where we stopped."