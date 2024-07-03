Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darko Gyabi has re-joined Plymouth Argyle for the duration of the 2024-25 Championship season

Darko Gyabi intends to pick the brains of Plymouth Argyle coach Wayne Rooney after re-joining the Pilgrims from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal. The midfielder spent two and a half months on loan at Home Park last season, making 10 appearances and making his first real mark in senior football after struggling for opportunities under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

That was under then Plymouth coach Ian Foster, who could be heard singing the praises of Gyabi following his strong performances in the middle of the park. Ultimately, though, Gyabi's time on the south coast was cut short as a groin injury brought his season to a premature end.

The 20-year-old feels he has unfinished business after returning to the Devon outfit for the duration of the upcoming season and this time, he'll be working under the tutelage of Rooney, who took up the role as Pilgrims head coach earlier this summer. Rooney has had a difficult start to his management career with tough spells coming at Derby County and Birmingham City and he'll more than likely feel as though he has something to prove with Plymouth.

Gyabi, though, is just thrilled to get the chance to work with the former England and Everton man and he'll be doing all he can to return to Elland Road a better player.

“I'm excited,” Gyabi told Plymouth's official website. “I feel like he's got so much knowledge from playing. For me as a midfielder – I know he wasn't an out-and-out midfielder, but he could play there - I'm going to be asking him questions, how I can improve, and things that I can take from him.

“I think it's easy [coming back] because you don't have to settle back in or anything, just straight into it and focus on the main thing, which is football.

“I'm good, feeling strong and ready. I'm just excited because obviously at the end of my rehab, I had to build up again and get stronger, run, everything like that. Everything's good now, I'm good.”

For Gyabi, who has made just five senior appearances for the Whites, the move represents an opportunity to get a huge chunk of game time under his belt and that is exactly what he needs in order to continue his development as a young player.

“I think it made sense [to return] because I feel like I've got unfinished business in terms of how the season ended for me with the injury,” he added. “I know the people here. I know some of the players as well. It was a no-brainer for me.

“It all happened so quickly. I thought I could have played through the pain, but when I went to see the people who knew what they were doing, they said there was no chance. I had to listen to my body and make the right decision, but I think it's all worked out well because now I'm back here fit and strong, and ready for the season.

“I feel like [last season] was good for me because I matured more as a player. I think it's just the excitement of playing week-in, week-out in front of these fans.