Two former Leeds United men are set to come face-to-face at Copa America this weekend

Marcelo Bielsa’a Uruguay will come up against Brazil in the last eight of Copa America 2024 after the Seleção were held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Brazil needed to secure all three points against their South America neighbours to top Group D but the point for Los Cafeteros saw them finish atop the pool as they ended with seven points and Brazil picked up five. It means Colombia will face Panama in the quarter finals this weekend while the Seleção will take on in-form Uruguay.

Ex-Leeds United striker Raphinha opened the scoring against Colombia as he found the net after 12 minutes. The Barcelona forward whipped in a stunning free-kick but his effort was cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz as he scored from close range to continue Colombia’s impressive unbeaten run which began over two years ago in February 2022.

The last eight of Copa America is now confirmed with Argentina taking on Ecuador and Venezuela facing Canada, managed by ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, in the other half of the draw. Brazil or Uruguay will take on Colombia or Panama in the semi-finals.

Bielsa’s Uruguay have been one of the stand-out sides at the tournament, and are one of three teams who won all of their group games, alongside World Cup winners Argentina and Ecuador. Bielsa has 10 wins from 14 games in charge of Uruguay, with two draws and two losses, with just one of those defeats coming in a competitive game.

He was suspended for their recent 1-0 win over the United States as CONMEBOL issued him with a ban after Uruguay entered the pitch late for the start of the second half in their 5-0 victory over Bolívia on Thursday. However, he is set to return to the touchline against Brazil this weekend as he comes up against Raphinha, who Bielsa signed at Leeds for a bargain £17m plus add-ons in October 2020. Raphinha made 67 appearances for the Whites, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists before moving to Barca for a £55m fee.

Raphinha credits Bielsa with his rise into the Brazilian national team and for his move to Barcelona, as he believes his time with the Argentine at Leeds made him a better player.

“He is a coach who helped me a lot from the first moment I arrived at Leeds,” Raphinha said previously. “Bielsa always demands more, always demands maximum performance. He helped me get to the national team and helped me get to Barca. If it wasn’t for his teachings, as a group or individually, I probably wouldn’t be here.

“In addition to having a style of play that is always respectful of the ball, he seeks maximum performance in training and in games. He was an important person for me and for my career and I will always carry him with me.”

