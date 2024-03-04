After Leicester City's latest defeat to Queens Park Rangers, the battle at the top of the Championship has blown wide open. Just three points currently separate them and second-place Ipswich Town, while Leeds United are pushing in third, a further two points adrift.

However, the Whites were unable to keep their winning streak going and capitalise on their win over the Foxes two weekends ago. A draw to Huddersfield Town keeps them within touching distance of an automatic promotion spot, but there's still work to do to close the two-point gap.

With plenty of time still left to unsettle things at the top of the table, Leeds have opportunities to leapfrog Ipswich once again and potentially even close in on Leicester. As the final months play out, we can expect crowds to bring the noise and get their fierce support behind their team.

Elland Road is known for being a tough ground for any opposition team and Leeds remain unbeaten on home soil in the Championship this season. Spurred on by their unwavering support, the Whites continue to produce positive results in West Yorkshire, but how do their home crowds compare to the rest of the division?

We've ranked every single Championship team this season based on their average home attendance figures. Take a look at where Leeds fall in the list below.