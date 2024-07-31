Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news and rumours involving Leeds United and their Championship rivals

Leeds United are preparing for their final pre-season outing of the summer as they get ready to welcome La Liga side Valencia to Elland Road this weekend. The Whites have won all three of their pre-season fixtures so far, with victories secured over Harrogate Town, Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.

The latter two matches were played behind closed doors in Germany, with Leeds arranging this weekend’s Elland Road clash with Valencia to give fans a chance to see their side in action before their Championship campaign gets underway on August 10.

The transfer window will remain open until August 30, with plenty of deals expected to be completed by Championship clubs before the deadline. And below we have rounded up the latest news and rumours from Leeds and their opening-day rivals Portsmouth.

Leeds United ‘target’ training alone

AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure is training away from the club’s senior squad amid reported interest from Leeds, Besiktas and Watford. That is according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato who state the player has had a fall out with the club’s management. The Senegal international spent last season on loan at Premier League side Fulham but played just eight times for the Craven Cottage outfit. He has one year remaining on his contract at the San Siro, having joined from AS Monaco in 2021 for around £4.5m. The 27-year-old is a left-back by trade but has operated at centre-back and in left midfield in the past.

The Whites have already bolstered their defence with the signings of Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle this summer, with the pair playing at centre-back and right-back respectively. Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell have all moved on while Liam Cooper is not part of Daniel Farke’s plans after coming to the end of his contract. Ballo-Toure is reportedly keen to leave AC Milan this summer but with Leeds having Junior Firpo and Sam Byram as their left-back options, it remains to be seen if the Whites will firm up their claimed interest with a tangible offer.

Portsmouth ‘agree deal’ for striker

Leeds welcome Pompey to Elland Road on the opening weekend of the Championship campaign, with the south coast side agreeing a deal to sign ex-Newcastle United striker Elias Sørensen ahead of that fixture, per reports in Denmark. Tipsbladet have claimed a fee between 300,000 - 400,000 euros has been offered by Portsmouth to Danish side Esbjerg with the player now just waiting on a work permit in order to wrap up the move.