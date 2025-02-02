Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United retain hope of signing the Southampton striker before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds United could be boosted in their pursuit of Cameron Archer if the transfer domino effect they hope for becomes a reality following Evan Ferguson’s move to West Ham.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs saw an initial approach to take Archer on loan rejected by Southampton last week, with the south coast club not currently open to a mid-season exit. Saints boss Ivan Juric made no secret of his striker’s recent struggles but admitted earlier this week he didn’t foresee a January move.

But hope of a deadline-day move for Archer remains in West Yorkshire thanks to a theory Leeds chiefs have leaned on previously. Under 49ers Enterprises, business has often been done towards the end of a window, with a domino effect opening the door for previously unattainable targets.

That is what Leeds hope can happen again before Monday’s 11pm deadline, with Southampton likely more open to loaning Archer if they can first recruit a target of their own. And there is now increased hope that series of events can play out following an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist reported on Sunday that West Ham look set to win the race for Brighton striker Ferguson, with a full agreement in place and medical tests underway ahead of a six-month loan switch. The Hammers are without injured pair Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug but even then, natural No.9 Danny Ings cannot get a start.

Experienced striker Ings enjoyed arguably his best spell of form at Southampton between 2018 and 2021, with a return to St. Mary’s often mooted in recent transfer windows as minutes continue to dwindle at West Ham. And should any interest be reignited, it could pave the way for Leeds’ plans to fall into place.

The Mirror’s northern football writer, David Anderson, followed up Romano’s Ferguson update with a suggestion of how the next 36 hours could play out at Southampton, something which could greatly encourage Leeds. He wrote on X: “If Southampton re-sign Danny Ings from West Ham following Evan Ferguson’s arrival for the Hammers, that may soften their stance on Leeds’ strong interest in Archer.”

Whether Southampton do make a late move for Ings remains to be seen but it is exactly the kind of domino-effect move Leeds will be hoping for. At present, Archer is simply not available but Elland Road chiefs are keeping a keen eye on St Mary’s and will need to act quickly if anything changes.

Farke can already boast arguably the Championship’s strongest squad, as evidenced by their 7-0 trouncing of Cardiff City on Saturday. Leeds had six different scorers at Elland Road including all of the starting front four plus substitutes Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph, with competition for places already fierce.

“I think about Joel Piroe, the first goal he won the ball back in our box, sprinted and played the second last pass and in the end Brenden scored,” Farke said of his in-form attackers after full-time. “Same for the second goal, great pass of Joel. Pretty happy it pays off in this way. We invest the work for the team, the desire of my offensive players to win the ball back and be unselfish. Goals are always important for strikers. I'm delighted for Willy and Mateo, it will do really well for their self confidence and our confidence as a team.”