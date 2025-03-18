Leeds United's average attendance vs Championship rivals after Daniel Farke 5-game Elland Road rallying cry

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are aiming for a perfect end to their 2024/25 campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds United return from their March international break with a home game against Swansea City next weekend as Daniel Farke aims to win Championship promotion at the second time of asking. His side remain top following Saturday’s draw at QPR and have an incredible home record to hopefully keep them there come May.

“We are top of the league, we have won many, many points, we are the best home team and we know we have five home games to go” Farke told the YEP ahead of last week’s win over Millwall. “And if our supporters sing us more or less to five home wins, we will definitely be in the top two.”

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Leeds will be hoping a run of 16 unbeaten home games can extend to 20 but will need all the support they can get. Fortunately, Eland Road remains one of the best attended grounds in the Championship, with the YEP collating every team’s average home attendance below.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,826

5. 20. QPR (Loftus Road)

Average attendance: 15,826 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,212

6. 19. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

Average attendance: 16,212 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice