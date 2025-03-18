Leeds United return from their March international break with a home game against Swansea City next weekend as Daniel Farke aims to win Championship promotion at the second time of asking. His side remain top following Saturday’s draw at QPR and have an incredible home record to hopefully keep them there come May.

“We are top of the league, we have won many, many points, we are the best home team and we know we have five home games to go” Farke told the YEP ahead of last week’s win over Millwall. “And if our supporters sing us more or less to five home wins, we will definitely be in the top two.”