Leeds United return from their March international break with a home game against Swansea City next weekend as Daniel Farke aims to win Championship promotion at the second time of asking. His side remain top following Saturday’s draw at QPR and have an incredible home record to hopefully keep them there come May.
“We are top of the league, we have won many, many points, we are the best home team and we know we have five home games to go” Farke told the YEP ahead of last week’s win over Millwall. “And if our supporters sing us more or less to five home wins, we will definitely be in the top two.”
Leeds will be hoping a run of 16 unbeaten home games can extend to 20 but will need all the support they can get. Fortunately, Eland Road remains one of the best attended grounds in the Championship, with the YEP collating every team’s average home attendance below.