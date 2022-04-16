Leeds United youngster reveals key trait to overcoming challenging matchday scenario as Under 23s fall to defeat

Leeds United youngster reveals key trait to overcoming challenging matchday scenario

Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood says he must be mentally strong to handle coming on as a substitute in pressurised games.

The 20-year-old has been trusted by Whites boss Jesse Marsch to make game-changing contributions in two of United's important Premier League victories.

Greenwood came on in the second half of wins against Wolves and Watford and made an assist on both occasions.

But it's not easy to have a short time to make an impact, especially when the threat of relegation is putting an extra strain on games, Greenwood says.

"It is tough coming on in those situations," Greenwood told the Leeds United podcast.

"Obviously you come off the pitch sometimes thinking, 'I hope I get another chance' when you're under the cosh and stuff but you've just got to be mentally strong - go into training every day and work hard, try and show that you're one of the best in the group. That's what I've tried to do.

"It is tough coming on in those types of games, but that's where mental strength comes in - you have got to be really strong."

Under 23s fall to defeat

Leeds United Under 23s passed up an opportunity to pull clear of the Premier League 2 Division 1 relegation zone with a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday.

Seagulls striker Evan Ferguson handed the home side a 33th-minute lead at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Friday afternoon.

Andrew Taylor's side could not draw level in the second half, keeping their points total at 26 with two games left to play.

The Whites are four points clear of the drop zone, with fixtures against league leaders Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal left to play.

Joffy explains the impact of the Elland Road faithful

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt says that the roar of the home crowd has a big effect on his desire to perform at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old made a game-changing contribution on his first appearance in LS11, drawing a penalty in the match's dying minutes for Rodrigo to equalise against Wolves.

Gelhardt has since made a further two assists at Elland Road as well as scoring a late season-defining winner against Norwich City.

Feeling the fans' presence in the stands gives him a huge boost, the teenager says.

"When I made my Leeds debut at Elland Road, the noise was just crazy," Gelhardt said.

"It can be like a 12th man and you don’t get tired when they’re roaring and you just want to please them as much as possible.

“You hear them and they are roaring when you come on, there was one game where I was like, ‘Oh my God, these fans are crazy!’

“All it does is help you when you’re on the pitch.