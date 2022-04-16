United were leading the Hornets 1-0 when head coach Jesse Marsch brought the 20-year-old just over an hour into a massive bottom-of-the-table clash at Vicarage Road.

In the 85th minute, substitute Greenwood made a contribution which put the result beyond doubt, assisting Jack Harrison to score the Whites' third goal to bury the game and confirm a whopping nine-point cushion to the relegation zone.

Leeds are edging closer and closer to safety as, undefeated in four games, the Whites pull further clear of the dreaded dotted line.

With just six games of the Premier League season remaining, the Watford victory has given Leeds belief, according to Greenwood.

"I thought it was massive," Greenwood said.

"We needed that result and I think getting that result will give us massive momentum for the next few games to obviously try and stay up - that's the aim isn't it? - so I think it was massive for the club and the lads.

"It gives us confidence going into the next games. We believe we can beat anyone on our day when we play well so we just need to keep pushing as a team."

Although a stunning Raphinha strike had given Leeds the lead, Leeds failed to control the game as Watford fought hard to come back into it, with possession changing hands quickly and stray passes flying everywhere.

Marsch hoped that introducing the tenacious young substitute would help his side to assert some dominance.

"I think they were getting on top a little bit and the gaffer told us just to get round second balls, get into them, be aggressive and try and get us back in the game really," Greenwood said.

"In my mind, that's my game - getting into players and causing a bit of a nuisance in the middle of the park.

"That was my mindset and obviously the assist just topped it off with an even better performance for me personally."

Greenwood turned heads in the Under 23s last season, starring as the division's top scorer as Mark Jackson's side claimed the Premier League 2 Division Two title in the first season of competing.

The young striker was handed opportunities by former manager Marcelo Bielsa, but has really found his feet under Marsch, who has named the attacker in every matchday squad since he has taken charge.

Twice, Greenwood has stepped off the bench late in the game and on both occasions the youngster repaid Marsch's faith with an assist.

"It is tough coming on in those situations," Greenwood told the Leeds United podcast.

"Obviously you come off the pitch sometimes thinking, 'I hope I get another chance' when you're under the cosh and stuff but you've just got to be mentally strong - go into training every day and work hard, try and show that you're one of the best in the group. That's what I've tried to do.