WATCH - former Leeds United striker makes European dreams come true with massive extra-time winner

Roofe made a name for himself as the provider of important late goals at Leeds United, where he scored 33 goals in more than 100 appearances.

The Jamaican international departed Elland Road for Belgian side Anderlecht in August 2019 before Rangers bought him for £4.5m at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

He has become one of the most reliable scorers at Ibrox. Having scored 18 for the Scottish side last season, Roofe is well on his way to match that this term.

On Thursday, Rangers took on Braga in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. After Rangers took a first-half lead, the Portuguese side managed to force extra time with just ten men.

After knocking on the door all night, Roofe finally bagged a goal in the 101st minute, getting on the end of a Joe Aribo cross to tap in from close range and send Ibrox barmy.

The goal put Rangers through to the Europa League semi-finals. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will fight RB Leipzig on April 28 for a place in the tournament's final.

Kemar Roofe celebrates sending Rangers into the Europa League semi-final. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

Leeds United fans have been reacting to the ex-Whites attacker's momentous goal on social media:

@JBEdison: Kemar Roofe, like a rat up a drain pipe with the right service that lad. Quality player on his day.

@Tomi_Oladipo: I preferred him over Bamford. Still don't think we should've sold him.

@Leeds_Lord: I was gutted when he left. A great talent.

Kemar Roofe bags an unlikely winner during Leeds United's 3-2 comeback victory at Villa Park in December 2019. Pic: Nathan Stirk.

@Robertus632: It was a shame he left. I was a big fan.