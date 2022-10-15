Leeds United host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in a match which is likely to represent a stern test for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Gunners have been in excellent form this season, losing just once in all competitions, and currently sit top of the Premier League with 24 points from their first nine matches. By contrast, the Whites lie 14th in the table, having taken just nine points from their first eight outings.

In particular, Arsenal new boy Gabriel Jesus has shone since arriving at the Emirates from Manchester City over the summer, registering five goals and four assists in the top flight already. The Brazilian was rested for his side’s Europa League trip to play Bodo/Glimt in Norway on Thursday evening. Bodo play on a plastic pitch, and it is understood that no risks were taken over his availability for Sunday’s showdown at Elland Road.

For their part, the Whites welcome Luis Sinisterra back to their matchday squad for the fixture. The Colombian missed out on last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace through suspension, but has impressed in the early stages of the campaign, with three goals and an assist in his first seven appearances across all competitions.

Since returning to the top flight in 2020, Leeds have taken just one point from Arsenal. That draw came in November of that year, with the two sides playing out a 0-0 stalemate at Elland Road. Since then, however, the Whites have gone on to lose four consecutive fixtures against the Gunners - including three matches last season. United were beaten 2-0 in the Carabao Cup 12 months ago, before suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

But with such a disparity between the two sides in terms of the current table and their recent head-to-head record, how will Leeds fare when they meet this weekend - and how can supporters follow the action live?

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds United vs Arsenal, and whether or not it will be available to watch on TV...

When is kick-off?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game between Leeds and Arsenal on Sunday, October 16th, 2022 will kick off at 2pm. The match will take place at Elland Road.

Is Leeds United vs Arsenal on TV?

Unfortunately, Leeds vs Arsenal will not be broadcast live on UK television. Instead, Sky Sports are showing Aston Villa vs Chelsea at 2pm, which will then be followed by Liverpool vs Man City at 4.30pm.

Fans can follow the action on radio, however, with BBC 5Live having full radio coverage of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I watch highlights of Leeds United vs Arsenal?

Highlights of the clash will be available via Sky Sports’ YouTube channel after the final whistle on Sunday afternoon. Alternatively, supporters can catch all of the best bits on Match of the Day 2, which is scheduled to broadcast at 10.30pm on BBC One later that evening.