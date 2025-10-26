A Leeds United ace has opened up on a personal turnaround.

Brenden Aaronson has saluted his Leeds United teammates and a special birthday visit after a rollercoaster week went from one extreme to the other.

USA international midfielder Aaronson netted after just three minutes of Friday night’s Premier League hosting of West Ham, his goal and overall impressive display key to achieving a 2-1 success.

It had, though, been a different story one week earlier, Aaronson squandering a fine chance to draw Leeds level in a 2-0 defeat at Burnley as part of an afternoon to forget for the American who was taken off midway through the second half.

Aaronson then emerged as one of United’s heroes just six days later - and says the support of his teammates and a midweek visit from his fiancee’s parents for his birthday both helped in quickly turning things around.

"It was amazing. It was a great week”

Speaking to LUTV, Aaronson was asked how he dealt with what happened at Burnley in order to stay positive and attack Friday night’s game.

"I think I give a lot of credit to my support system around me,” said the American.

"It was nice this week because it was my birthday so I had a visitor from my fiancée's parents. It was amazing. It was a great week.

"It's always good to stay positive mentally. It wasn't easy after the game of course but I am proud of my support system, my teammates around me of course too and I am happy."