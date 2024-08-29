Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have just over 24 hours to conclude their transfer business.

Leeds United are accelerating their pursuit of full-back cover with a deal for FC St. Gallen’s Isaac Schmidt progressing ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Daniel Farke has been keen on defensive additions all summer, having seen Archie Gray, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton leave while on-loan Connor Roberts returned to parent club Burnley. Leeds signed Jayden Bogle from Championship rivals Sheffield United in a deal worth £5million but further cover was also on the list, with Sam Byram currently the only natural back-up on both sides.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs have been working on several possible options throughout the summer and now look to have turned focus onto Schmidt. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that talks are continuing with an agreement close, and the YEP understands things are progressing well ahead of the 24-year-old’s possible arrival.

St. Gallen are in Europa Conference League qualifying action this evening and so the presence - or lack of - Schmidt in the squad would provide an indication as to how the deal is progressing. But with less than 48 hours until the transfer window closes, Leeds will be keen to act fast.

There was interest in Hugo Bueno and Max Aarons, of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth respectively, earlier this summer but the former has since joined Feyenoord on loan for the season. As of Tuesday evening, a loan deal for Aarons, who snubbed the chance to join Leeds last summer, was not close.

Recruitment chiefs look to have moved away from Aarons and are now actively pursuing Schmidt, who has been a regular starter for St. Gallen since joining them from FC Lausanne-Sport in 2021. The attacking full-back has six goals and 10 assists in 107 appearances, playing largely at wing-back but also wide midfield when needed.

Schmidt has played for Switzerland at youth level but is yet to receive a senior call-up, although he carries some European experience as part of St. Gallen’s Europa Conference League qualifying campaign, with opening rounds already played. He has two years remaining on his current contract.

Leeds will look to get a deal wrapped up quickly, following confirmation of Ao Tanka’s £3.5million move from Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Japanese midfielder flew into the UK for medical tests on Thursday morning and is expected to be announced as a new Whites player imminently.

Should Leeds get deals for Tanaka and Schmidt over the line, then Farke will have got his transfer wish with two attackers, plus cover in midfield and at full-back, all secured. Largie Ramazani’s £10m move from UD Almeria was confirmed last week with fellow winger Manor Solomon joining on loan from Tottenham on Tuesday.

The club aren’t expected to rest on their business come deadline day, however, with the potential for another attacking player to come in. The YEP understands interest in Roland Sallai remains and while Gustavo Hamer is also liked, claims of a proposed swap deal including Joel Piroe have been denied by those inside the club, who insist they have not returned since seeing a £13m bid rejected by Sheffield United.