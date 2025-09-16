Bottom-of-the-table Wolves provide Leeds United’s next Premier League opponents.

New Wolves ace Ladislav Krejci has made a confident prediction about his side ahead of next Saturday’s Leeds United visit to Molineux.

Czech Republic international centre-back Krejci joined Wolves from Girona towards the end of the summer transfer window, initially on a season-long loan move with a view to completing a permanent £26m switch upon certain clauses being met.

Krejci made his Wolves debut in Saturday’s clash at Newcastle United, following which his new team are still seeking their first point of the new season after a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park.

Krejci, though, felt his team were unlucky not to score against the Magpies and has predicted that things “will click” for his currently bottom-of-the-table side whom the defender believes will start winning if continuing in the same vein.

“It will click. I believe in the team”

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I think the start of the game from us was very good, we had some chances, but we didn't score. After, Newcastle dictated the tempo and the rhythm of the game during the middle of the game, and in the end I think we were again on the ball, dictating the game, but unluckily we didn't score.

“Tough game, but I believe if we continue with the same mentality, pushing until the end, we will start winning. If we score at the beginning it can be a different game. But we never know, we take it as a negative from the game and keep going, keep pushing.

“I've been with the team for just a few days. So, I need more time to understand everything and also the mentality and the feelings, but from the game, what I can feel is the guys wanted to go in every duel and every action until the end of the game, and it's the most important.

“When you go like this every time, one time it will click. I believe in the team, in myself, in the project, which is why I chose it. I will fight for it until the end.”