Expected key new Leeds rivals have struck a deal for a £15m international attacker.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Wolves have struck a deal for a £15m international forward in a third attacking swop.

Wolves finished the 2024-25 Premier League season fifth-bottom and the club have since lost the services of star pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Cunha joined Manchester United in a £62.5m transfer whilst Ait-Nouri sealed a move to Manchester City for an initial fee of £31.2m with bonuses taking the deal up to £36.3m.

On the back of those exits and last season’s struggles, the club are fourth favourites for relegation from next season’s Premier League.

Third attacking swoop for fourth favourites to go down

Wolves, though, who have since signed attacking pair Fer Lopez and last season’s loan star Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo, are now poised to add another forward in Colombia winger Jhon Arias from Brazilian side Fluminense.

Arias, 27, who has been capped 29 times for his country, is set to join the club for a fee of £15m as per a report from Sky Sports News.

The Express & Star are reporting that a deal between the two clubs has already been agreed and that the transfer is in its closing stages.