Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Sunderland have made particularly big moves in the summer transfer market, leading to changes in the relegation odds and predicted final table.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the country’s second tier have all gone straight back down.

All three teams have already made new signings and it is Sunderland who have grabbed the headlines on that front with an approximate £100m outlay to sign Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra plus free agent signing Reinildo Mandava.

The betting markets are continually evolving for next season’s Premier League and, here, we take a look at the very latest changes in the relegation odds and predicted final table based on those odds.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 250-1 (out from 175s).

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 250-1 (out from 175s). | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

