Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Sunderland have made particularly big moves in the summer transfer market, leading to changes in the relegation odds and predicted final table.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-off winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the country’s second tier have all gone straight back down.

All three teams have already made new signings and it is Sunderland who have grabbed the headlines on that front with an approximate £100m outlay to sign Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra plus free agent signing Reinildo Mandava.