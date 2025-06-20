Expected key new Leeds rivals have splashed the cash on a new attacking midfielder.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Wolves have splashed out £19.5m to sign a new attacking midfielder.

Wolves finished last season’s Premier League season in 14th place but the club have since lost the services of star men Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City in two of the summer’s bigger moves so far.

The bookies expect the Molineux side to be heavily involved in a battle for survival next term, making them fourth favourites to go down behind newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Wolves, though, have now added strength back to their squad by signing 21-year-old attacking midfielder Fer Lopez from seventh-placed La Liga finishers Celta Vigo for a fee of £19.5m.

The fee could rise to £21.3m with add-ons.

A statement from Wolves on the club's website read: "Wolves have made promising young attacker Fer Lopez their first signing of the summer.

"The 21-year-old Spaniard has joined on a permanent deal from La Liga side Celta Vigo, where he broke through into the first-team last season.

“Follows Jorgen Strand Larsen in moving from Vigo”..

"Lopez, a left-footed attacking player who is can be utilised on the right or in a central role, has signed a five-year contract at Molineux and now follows Jorgen Strand Larsen in moving from Vigo to Wolverhampton.

"The youngster, who only turned 21 last month, is a product of the Celta Vigo youth set-up and, having impressed for Gran Pena and Celta B, was given his opportunity after signing a new contract last summer.

"Lopez made his senior debut last October in a 5-1 Copa Dey Rey victory over UD San Pedro, while his first goals arrived in the following round against Salamanca CF, as he claimed a brace in another resounding win.

"The youngster’s reward was a La Liga debut three days against RCD Mallorca and, after shaking off a minor injury, he featured in all but two La Liga fixtures since February.

"La Liga goals followed for the Spaniard – the winner in the return Mallorca fixture, following a run from deep, and the opener at home to Villarreal from close range.

"Now, with 20 senior Celta Vigo appearances, Lopez returns to the UK, where he previously spent time through education in Suffolk prior to his return to Spain."