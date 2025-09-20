This afternoon's meeting between Leeds United and Wolves is already looking massive for the Premier League relegation picture.

Ilia Gruev insists the pressure will be on Wolves this afternoon as his Leeds United side look to inflict another defeat on their rock-bottom relegation rivals.

Leeds head to Molineux in real need of three points, having failed to win or score since their opening-night 1-0 defeat of Everton a month ago. The Whites have a steadily-impressive four points on the board but their lack of attacking threat is an obvious concern for the season ahead.

Hosts Wolves have also failed to score in three of their four games, losing all four to leave them without a single point. It leaves this afternoon's fixture looking as close to a six-pointer as you can get in September but Gruev hopes his side can capitalise on the pressure felt by their opponents.

“I think generally in every game this is really important for us, but now we know the away game against Wolverhampton is going to be a tough one,” Gruev told LUTV ahead of the trip. “A lot of pressure on them at the moment, I think.

“They don’t have a good start. They will try to keep their three points at home. We, of course, want to win there because we want to win or try to win every game in the Premier League, because I think we have the quality to do this.

“Of course, you need to have a good day and you need a little bit of luck sometimes in the game, which is normal. But I have the feeling that we have a good chance to win their three points.”

Ilia Gruev on Leeds United’s goalscoring issues

If Leeds are to take three points then, quite simply, they will have to score. Few would turn down a set-piece or penalty but Farke’s side need to show they can create chances from open play, particularly against a relegation rival and one of the Premier League’s worst defences so far.

Of course, one of the Premier League’s worst defences is still a step up from most in the Championship and Leeds need to improve their final-third sharpness, sharpish. But Gruev is optimistic the goals will come and points to their own strong defensive unit as evidence of how hard it is to open opponents up.

“It’s not easy to create clear chances in this league because the teams are well organised and the quality of the defenders is really high,” the midfielder explained. “But you try to have your principles and your patterns but also try to be really flexible in the final third. It’s difficult to say ‘we’ll do this, this and this’ and then you’ll have a chance, it’s more individual.

“It’s also to have colleagues on the pitch who are used to each other, who know when to give and go. This is a process and we think we are going to get better on this. Of course it’s tough, but on the other side you can also see it’s really tough to create chances against us.

“You have to find a balance. It’s tough but I think we’re in a good way, we have to stay focused and not think too much about it, then I think the goals will come.”