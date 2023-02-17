Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United finish after fresh blow for rivals and Everton result

Leeds United are heading for a huge Premier League fixture at Everton and with a fresh prediction about where the Whites will finish and with how many points.

Fourth-bottom Leeds are still on the hunt for a new manager following Jesse Marsch’s sacking but the Whites announced this week that under-21s boss Michael Skubala and his team would continue in caretaker charge for the upcoming games.

There has also been a big managerial decision made at one of United’s relegation-battling rivals this week with Southampton sacking Nathan Jones on Sunday following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves.

Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to arch rivals Manchester United the same day but there was a blow for another basement battler the following night as this weekend’s hosts Everton fell to a 2-0 loss at Liverpool. The Merseyside derby completed the latest round of fixtures which then led to a super computer’s fresh prediction on this season’s finishing positions and points tally.

After every game, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

FiveThirtyEight believe that Leeds will finally bag a first victory since November’s 4-3 triumph at home to Bournemouth in this weekend’s clash at Everton as the Whites are given a 38 per cent chance of victory. An Everton triumph is rated a probability of 36 per cent with 26 per cent about the draw. When it comes to their revised prediction for the season as a whole, this is where Leeds are now expected to finish and with how many points.

