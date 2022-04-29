Leeds United winger ruled out for the season as Whites plot raid for talented teen defender

Leeds United winger ruled out for the season

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville's season is over after the young player twisted his ankle during training, United head coach Jesse Marsch has revealed.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Under 23s in recent weeks, notably bagging a hat-trick to assist Andrew Taylor's side to a vital three points from Crystal Palace as the young Whites battle relegation from the PL2 Division One.

Against Watford earlier this month, the youngster made his first appearance under new boss Marsch, coming on for seven minutes as Leeds closed out a comfortable 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

In his press confernce on Thursday, Marsch said it is a shame that his injury will count him out of the rest of the season.

"Summerville picked up an injury in the last training we had before the Palace match, he has been in really good form," he said.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Naomi Baker.

"He twisted his ankle and will be done for the season. That one was disappointing."

Former Whites loanee made clubless

Former Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown has been released by Preston North End.

Former Chelsea attacker Izzy Brown. Pic: Thananuwat Srirasant.

The forward spent the 2018/2019 season at Elland Road on loan from parent club Chelsea but his progress in West Yorkshire was hindered by an ACL injury.

Last summer, he left Chelsea to join Preston, where his progress has been similarly thwarted by a ruptured achilles tendon.

This week, the Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe has opted to let Brown go after the 25-year-old failed to meet his expectation.

“I don’t want to say too much on them because they have got to go and find a club and a future elsewhere," said Lowe.

Leeds United may have to fight off several other suitors hoping to prise Calvin Ramsay away from Pittodrie. Pic: Andy Buchanan.

"What I will say is the two of them had great opportunities to showcase what they could do for me and Preston North End.

"My standards are very high and unfortunately both of them didn’t reach those standards."

Whites plot raid for talented teen defender

Leeds United have been granted permission to approach young Aberdeen ace Calvin Ramsay, according to Football Insider.

The highly-rated 18-year-old full-back has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal defender and compatriot Kieran Tierney, as the pair were both awarded the Scottish Football Writers' Association's Young Player of the Year award.