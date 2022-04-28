The Dutchman last featured for the Under 23s at home to Manchester City just over a week ago but then picked up a problem in training ahead of the senior side's Monday night trip to Crystal Palace.

Boss Jesse Marsch rues the loss of a player in form.

"Summerville picked up an injury in the last training we had before the Palace match, he has been in really good form," he said.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He twisted his ankle and will be done for the season. That one was disappointing."

The Leeds squad is relatively healthy, otherwise, for Saturday evening's clash with title hopefuls Manchester City, with Patrick Bamford continuing to make progress in his recovery from a torn Plantar Fascia and both Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts expected back in the summer.

"Adam is moving forward in a good way," said Marsch of the central midfielder, who fractured his kneecap last week.

"Adam, Tyler and Crysencio are done for the season.

SEASON OVER - Crysencio Summerville has picked up a season-ending ankle injury according to Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: Getty

"Patrick has been making progress and we're still hopeful we can see him this season. I expect he will be on the pitch next week, we have to be cautious but we're all optimistic about Patrick at this point.

"Other than that everyone is fully healthy and ready to go. We're obviously excited for a big match, we think it's the best team in the world against the best club in the world."

Marsch also has Junior Firpo nearing full fitness having recovered from a knee problem. The left-back is yet to feature since overcoming his latest knock, with Stuart Dallas nailing down the left-back slot, but the head coach wants Firpo to be ready in case he's called upon.

"We worked with Junior a lot in the last days and we're hopeful to get him fitter and fitter and closer to helping the group," said Marsch.