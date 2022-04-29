The Dutchman last featured for the Under 23s at home to Manchester City just over a week ago but then picked up a problem in training ahead of the senior side’s Monday night trip to Crystal Palace.

Boss Jesse Marsch rues the loss of a player in form.

“Summerville picked up an injury in the last training we had before the Palace match, he has been in really good form,” he said.

“He twisted his ankle and will be done for the season. That one was disappointing.”

The Leeds squad is relatively healthy, otherwise, for Saturday evening’s clash with title hopefuls Manchester City, with Patrick Bamford continuing to make progress in his recovery from a torn Plantar Fascia and both Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts expected back in the summer.

“Adam is moving forward in a good way,” said Marsch of the central midfielder, who fractured his kneecap last week.

“Adam, Tyler and Crysencio are done for the season.

“Patrick has been making progress and we’re still hopeful we can see him this season. I expect he will be on the pitch next week, we have to be cautious but we’re all optimistic about Patrick at this point.

“Other than that everyone is fully healthy and ready to go. We’re obviously excited for a big match, we think it’s the best team in the world against the best club in the world.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Rangnick considering Austria offer Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is considering an offer to take over as Austria’s national team boss. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Spurs ‘high up’ in Johnstone race Tottenham are “pretty high up” on the list to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer. (Pete O’Rourke) Photo Sales

3. Liverpool prepare Traore bid Liverpool are prepared to agree a £25m fee to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore. (Nacional) Photo Sales

4. Rooney responds to Burnley links Wayne Rooney has reiterated his desire to stay on at Derby County after he was named as a frontrunner for the Burnley vacancy. (DerbyshireLive) Photo Sales