There are mixed results for Leeds United supporters following yesterday's EFL Championship fixtures with the Whites having kicked the weekend off on Friday night.

The Yorkshire Club have held on to third place in the table with Southampton failing to capitalise on their 1-1 draw at Rotherham as they were held to the same score at Huddersfield. Ipswich Town were beaten by West Brom meaning Daniel Farke's side have actually closed the gap on second place but Leicester's win over Watford has seen them move 10 points ahead of Leeds at the top of the table.

Leeds United winger 'not expected' to make loan move permanent

Per a report from Football Insider, Everton are not expected to trigger the release clause of on-loan winger Jack Harrison following their points deduction. It is claimed that the Toffees transfer plans 'are up in the air' as January approaches following their historic punishment for breaking financial fair play rules.

It is understood that Sean Dyche’s side do not have a buy option in Harrison‘s loan agreement. However, there is a release clause in his Leeds contract which can be activated during his temporary spell at Goodison Park.

Leeds United 'name their price' for midfielder

According to FootballFanCast, Leeds United want to recoup at least £9m for Marc Roca with negotiations over a permanent January move underway with the midfielder's loan club Real Betis. The Yorkshire club are said to be keen to avoid a loss on their investment, which 'has simply not worked out for them as planned.'