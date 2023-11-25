Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Three players Leeds United are likely to sign in January and four they probably won't

A look at the latest January transfer rumours to see which ones Leeds United fans should take more seriously as the winter window approaches.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 25th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT

Leeds United were dealt a setback upon their return from the international break, drawing with struggling local rivals Rotherham United on Friday night. Crysencio Summerville scored early on, but Daniel Farke's men went on to concede an equaliser in stoppage time of the first half, and they failed to reclaim the lead despite racking up 18 shots.

As attention turns to the next one, against Swansea City on Wednesday, we have rounded up the latest transfer rumours ahead of the January transfer window to see which transfers may be realistic, and indeed which transfer rumours are unlikely to prove true. Take a look below.

Celtic star O'Riley has been linked, but it would be more likely that the midfielder moves on in the summer.

1. Matt O'Riley

Celtic star O'Riley has been linked, but it would be more likely that the midfielder moves on in the summer.

Photo Sales
Amiri reportedly held talks with Leeds in the summer, but this deal looks to be a thing of the past.

2. Nadiem Amiri

Amiri reportedly held talks with Leeds in the summer, but this deal looks to be a thing of the past.

Photo Sales
Wagner was heavily linked with Leeds last year, and it looks as though he may leave Philadlphia Union on a free transfer late this year. Though, Leeds' American revolution seems to have passed, even if they do not have American owners.

3. Kai Wagner

Wagner was heavily linked with Leeds last year, and it looks as though he may leave Philadlphia Union on a free transfer late this year. Though, Leeds' American revolution seems to have passed, even if they do not have American owners.

Photo Sales
There has been talk of Leds making Rodon's deal permanent, but if that is to be the case, it's more than likely that it will be done in the summer not in January.

4. Joe Rodon

There has been talk of Leds making Rodon's deal permanent, but if that is to be the case, it's more than likely that it will be done in the summer not in January.

Photo Sales
Ryan Kent could be made available for loan as Fenerbahce, and this one could be a goer if the Whites want to add the winger.

5. Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent could be made available for loan as Fenerbahce, and this one could be a goer if the Whites want to add the winger.

Photo Sales
Adjei is a 21-year-old centre-back who fits the profile of what the Whites want. A young player with potential who is ready to play. If Leeds lose a centre-back, they may well make a move.

6. Natheniel Adjei

Adjei is a 21-year-old centre-back who fits the profile of what the Whites want. A young player with potential who is ready to play. If Leeds lose a centre-back, they may well make a move.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rotherham UnitedCrysencio SummervilleDaniel FarkeSwansea City