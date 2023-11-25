Leeds United were dealt a setback upon their return from the international break, drawing with struggling local rivals Rotherham United on Friday night. Crysencio Summerville scored early on, but Daniel Farke's men went on to concede an equaliser in stoppage time of the first half, and they failed to reclaim the lead despite racking up 18 shots.

As attention turns to the next one, against Swansea City on Wednesday, we have rounded up the latest transfer rumours ahead of the January transfer window to see which transfers may be realistic, and indeed which transfer rumours are unlikely to prove true. Take a look below.