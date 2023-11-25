Leeds United were unable to make their technical superiority or possessional dominance count at New York Stadium on Friday night, settling reluctantly for a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

It was a clash of a promotion contender and a relegation battler, and for much of the game that was how it looked, Leeds in control of the ball and camped in the Millers half, or at least close to halfway. But a glut of missed chances in both halves and a phase of sloppy play in stoppage time before the break proved costly for Daniel Farke’s men, who must consider this two points dropped. Here’s the YEP take.

Good day – Crysencio Summerville: Although the flying Dutchman was not at his absolute best, he was still the best player on the pitch. The way he took the goal summed up the confidence and form flowing through him this season. He worked hard out of possession to win it back too, particularly in dangerous areas. Of all Leeds' talented attackers, Summerville was the biggest thorn in Rotherham's side.

Bad day – Joel Piroe: A player you would want the ball to drop to, on the volley, in the penalty area, yet Piroe's high and not so handsome finish summed up his evening at Rotherham. He had three chances to put the ball in the net and couldn't do so. If certain other players in the squad had been as wasteful that would be dominating the post-game conversation. Leeds need him to be more clinical, more often.

Bad day – Junior Firpo: A difficult first start of the season but largely because he made it difficult for himself at times. His first touch was too often a heavy one that pushed the ball away from him instead of killing it dead or moving it away from the opposition. The replays of the Rotherham goal show how late he was arriving to the scene, when he might actually have been able to stop the original cross at source.

Bad day – Patrick Bamford: The injury to Georginio Rutter threw up the distinct possibility of Bamford finally getting a start under Farke, but the manager preferred to take a slight risk with his first-choice centre forward. Bamford had to settle for another cameo off the bench and thought Farke praised the substitute’s movement and running, it was not the impact he really wanted. Bamford struggled to make the ball stick and was then caught offside, his toe on the ball costing Leeds a winner late on.

Off-camera moments pre-game: The scoreboard flickering to life as New York Stadium staff tested it just prior to the visitors’ arrival. At one stage it read Rotherham 999 Leeds United 0. Georginio Rutter off in a world of his own, headphones on, wandering around the pitch at Rotherham, grinning at any team-mates who looked his way. Ayling posing for a selfie with a Leeds fan in the Rotherham main stand and then waving up at another youngster shouting his name. Archie Gray giving a thumbs up to boisterous Whites in the corporate section. Poveda rainbow flicking the ball over the head of Willy Gnonto and collecting it on the other side of his fellow winger. A second attempt did not amuse Gnonto. A physio needing eyes in the back of her head in the warm-up as Ayling played a long pass to Bamford that missed her by inches.

Off-camera moments during the game: Away fans being led in their dozens out of the home ends at each corner and into the stand behind Meslier's goal, where they received a warm welcome from their fellow Whites. Kamara and Ampadu geeing up their team-mates during a break in play with the score 1-1 and Leeds being frustrated by the hosts.

SKILL SCHOOL - Leeds United's Ian Poveda was up to his tricks in the warm-up and then received a rare cameo off the bench as a reward for his efforts in training under Daniel Farke. Pic: Bruce Rollinson