Pontus Jansson claimed he was “thrown out” of Leeds United in the summer of 2019 as he delivered a farewell message to Brentford supporters on Sunday.

The central defender will officialy leave Brentford when his contract expires at the end of next month and return to Swedish club Malmo, where he had a five-year spell between 2009 and 2014.

He joined the Bees in 2019 after a breakdown in relationships at Elland Road, with Leeds unhappy about the player’s attitude.

Jansson initially joined Leeds on loan in 2017 and was a key part of the side that finished in the play-offs during Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the club in 2018-19.

In 2019, Bielsa said “Jansson has been our best player in the Championship over the season” but that summer the defender was no longer part of the Argentine’s plans as he made the switch to Brentford.

Speaking on the pitch at Brentford on Sunday, Jansson said during his farewell message: “When I was thrown out of a previous club, Brentford picked me up. Brentford let me be myself.”

Jansson made 120 appearances for Leeds during his time with the club and posted an emotional farewell message after his departure in 2019.

He wrote: “[I] have to say thank you to Leeds United for those three years we had there. You took me into your hearts and have fantastic since day one.