Leeds United pair to battle for position after Willy Gnonto impact on international duty
A Leeds United duo are set to clash after contrasting personal fortunes with their countries.
Whites duo Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph are currently away with Italy’s under-21s and Spain’s under-21s respectively competing at the under-21s European Championships in Slovakia.
Spain and Italy were both in action on Saturday evening which began with Spain recording a comeback 2-1 success against Romania after Joseph had missed a penalty.
Gnonto, though, then enjoyed a more fruitful evening personally as he provided the assist for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win against hosts Slovakia.
Gnonto, who is used in a more central attacking role by Italy, started the contest and played 58 minutes before coming off.
Gnonto held off his man to then provide Casadei a run at goal
The only goal of the game arrived in just the seventh minute as Gnonto poked the ball through for Torino’s former Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei for what proved the winner.
Slovakia had been on the attack themselves but lost possession and the ball was worked to Gnonto who held off his man to then provide Casadei a run at goal.
Italy and Spain are in the same group and Gnonto and Joseph are now set to lock horns if selected in Tuesday evening’s group stage finale.
Both teams have already qualified for the competition’s quarter finals having won both of their first two group games.
Nevertheless, the contest will decide who heads to the last eight with the position of group winners.