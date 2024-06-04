After the success of Leeds' loan move for Joe Rodon last summer, the club are highly likely to explore the loan market once again during the upcoming transfer window.
Djed Spence, Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts' temporary moves to Elland Road were somewhat less fruitful than Rodon's switch, but nevertheless there will be few Championship teams more attractive than the Whites to Premier League sides when assessing which clubs to send their players on loan to next season.
Here are 12 players who could realistically end up at Elland Road in 2024/25.
1. Carl Rushworth - Brighton and Hove Albion
Already touted to be of interest to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, Leeds will have a fight on their hands if they're to convince Rushworth that Elland Road is the place for him in 2024/25. On loan at Swansea City last season, Rushworth was among the best performing shot-stoppers in the Championship. The Halifax-born 'keeper has vast experience of playing up through the leagues with Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln City and the Swans despite still only being 22.
2. David Datro Fofana - Chelsea
The Chelsea forward spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and Burnley, scoring four times in 15 appearances for the Clarets after struggling in the Bundesliga. A physical presence in the No. 9 role, Fofana was prolific in Scandinavia before joining the Blues and could add a different dimension to Leeds' attacking options.
3. Issa Kabore - Manchester City
Leeds will be in the market for full-backs this summer and could rival the likes of Luton Town for Man City right-back Kabore, who spent last term on loan at Kenilworth Road. With a full season of Premier League football under his belt, Kabore would add plenty to Daniel Farke's wide defensive options.
4. Armando Broja - Chelsea
Another young forward on Chelsea's books in need of a jump-start is Albanian international Broja. Last season, he joined Fulham on loan but struggled to make an impact, although he does have Premier League experience with Southampton and was especially effective on loan at Vitesse a few years ago. At 6ft 3in and 22 years of age, he will not be short of suitors.
5. Fabio Carvalho - Liverpool
Nine goals in 20 appearances for Hull City whilst on loan there last season, Carvalho will be the subject of Premier League loan interest this summer, you'd imagine. But, with likely departures in the attacking department at Elland Road, few teams can offer Carvalho the minutes Liverpool will want him to play quite like Leeds.
6. James McAtee - Manchester City
Another City youngster likely heading out on loan in 2024/25 will be McAtee who has spent the last two years at Bramall Lane. The 21-year-old shone in the Championship as Sheffield United were promoted, but like the rest of the squad, struggled in the top flight. One more year battling at the right end of the Championship table could be beneficial for his career, whilst offering Leeds a goalscoring alternative in attacking midfield.
