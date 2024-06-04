1 . Carl Rushworth - Brighton and Hove Albion

Already touted to be of interest to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town, Leeds will have a fight on their hands if they're to convince Rushworth that Elland Road is the place for him in 2024/25. On loan at Swansea City last season, Rushworth was among the best performing shot-stoppers in the Championship. The Halifax-born 'keeper has vast experience of playing up through the leagues with Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln City and the Swans despite still only being 22.