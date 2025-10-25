The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 2-1 victory against West Ham United under the Elland Road lights.

Leeds United and West Ham United gave neutrals an action-packed first half and then a second half to forget but few at Elland Road cared about anything other than the result.

The three points were king for Leeds, who knew that they could put a seven-point gap between themselves and their visitors. It should never have been as nervy as it became in stoppage time, but a win is a win. Here's the YEP take on Friday night’s 2-1 victory against the Irons.

Good day

Brenden Aaronson

Having come in for stick after the Burnley game, some of which was merited, he responded with a goal and a big performance. Had his second half shot gone in instead of hitting the bar it would have been a goal of the season contender. What stood out was his ball carrying and how difficult he made it for West Ham players to get near him in that period of the second half.

Jaka Bijol

A win in his first start will have felt good but the way he adapted so quickly to put in a pretty solid performance bodes well.

James Justin

The form of Gabriel Gudmundsson has made left-back appearances seem incredibly unlikely for Justin but the Swede's injury presented a chance. You have to say the substitute grasped it with both hands. It was an all-action display.

Bad day

Ao Tanaka

The win was all important but Tanaka himself admitted this wasn't his best performance. But he hasn't had that much game time and this is his first crack at the Premier League. If he's to keep Anton Stach out of the side then he has to be stronger in duels and dominate the ball.

Crysencio Summerville

This was far from the return the Dutchman will have wanted. He rarely got anything going, Leeds marshalled him so well for the majority of his time on the pitch. Every mistake was cheered. And though the West Stand generously applauded him off, the South Stand gave no quarter.

Off-camera

Leeds United coach Michał Pujdak and West Ham keeper Łukasz Fabiański catching up down by the away dressing room after the visitors arrived. The pair played together as teenagers in Poland, at MSP Szamotuły.

West Ham fans singing 'sack the board' inside the first 10 minutes with their side a goal down.

A fan in the West Stand thumping a header back down towards the pitch after Joe Rodon cleared the ball high up the stand.

Gary Neville coming in for stick from the home fans, with a less than complimentary chant going around Elland Road.

Jayden Bogle urgently compelling a ballboy to give him a ball so he could restart play seconds after Leeds went 2-0 up.

Leeds supporters applauding West Ham man Ollie Scarles as he walked around the ground having come off injured early in the game. Daniel Farke offered a few words of encouragement too.

Nuno going berserk on the touchline as the officials missed Bogle's foul on Summerville.

Illan Meslier making his way through the mixed zone and waiting outside the West Ham changing room after the game, presumably to catch up with Summerville.