Pundit delivers surprise West Ham and Leeds United relegation verdict

A former Premier League striker has assessed the battle to avoid relegation from the top flight this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke has been told he is not under pressure as the Leeds United manager looks to help his side avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Whites returned to the top flight after a two-year absence after seeing off Burnley in a dramatic battle for the Championship title on the final day of last season and that set the wheels in motion for a busy summer transfer window. A £100 million outlay was produced as Farke’s promotion-winning squad was boosted by ten new arrivals with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all joining the Whites ranks before the window came to a close last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results during the opening two months of the campaign have been mixed with the highs coming with an opening night win against Everton and a 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers and lows provided by defeats against London trio Fulham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The latter of those losses came prior to the international break and the Whites will return to Premier League action with a visit to former Championship title rivals Burnley on Saturday afternoon. Speaking ahead of the Turf Moor clash, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed the likes of West Ham United, Wolves and Nottingham Forest will be ‘down there’ in the relegation battle - but believes Leeds have hope for a successful battle against the drop after remaining competitive in their first seven fixtures.

Pundit gives Leeds United relegation verdict

He told talkSPORT: “West Ham are still going to be down there, Wolves are still down there. You know, Nottingham Forest could still be down there. Brentford, seven points. I just think what he’s doing there with Leeds, they look competitive every game. Even the Spurs game they lost with 2 -1. They were competitive in that game. They could have got an equaliser as well. So I don’t think Daniel Farke’s under any pressure.”

Your next Leeds United read: Scott Parker hails "brilliant" Leeds United man with Whites attacker assessment and Burnley 'need'