Final team news is in for Leeds United’s return to Premier League action at Burnley - for which fresh blows have left five players out and four more doubtful.
Both teams had key men out even before the October international break which provided two weeks of recovery time for men out injured.
But the Clarets and Whites have both suffered fresh blows since, details of which were forthcoming as bosses Daniel Farke and Scott Parker held their pre-match press conferences on Thursday afternoon.
Both also now face late decisions with key men and here we run through the final injury news from both camps which also includes a star man question mark.
The two newly-promoted teams will lock horns in a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.
1. DOUBT: Noah Okafor
A new doubt after a fresh blow. Whites boss Farke revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that winger Okafor has been struggling with some adductor problems. Farke said: "He could be in contention to be picked for the squad. I didn't expect this, he could be in contention for some minutes." | Getty Images
2. DOUBT: Lucas Perri
Whites keeper Perri returned to training after his quad injury before the international break but not in time to feature against Tottenham and doubts still surround his participation as he works his way back to full fitness. Farke has already declared that he is not an option to start. | AFP via Getty Images
3. DOUBT: Dan James
Doubt/back depending if your glass is half empty of half full. But whichever way you look at it, Whites winger James is back sooner than expected. The Wales international star was expected to be out until after the November international break having rolled his ankle in training but James already returned to major parts of team training this week. Consequently, Farke has said the winger could consequently be in contention for some minutes, especially given the Okafor doubts. | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Lyle Foster
A fresh blow and doubt for Burnley and a big one, striker Foster having started all seven of his side's Premier League games so far this season. The forward withdrew from South Africa's international squad due to injury although boss Scott Parker has said the issue is not as bad as feared and just a dead leg. Parker thinks he will be okay but there is nonetheless still an element of doubt. Participation could prove key. | Getty Images
5. OUT: Zeki Amdouni
Swiss international attacker Amdouni is one of three Burnley players definitely out, the 24-year-old on the comeback trail from knee surgery on a cruciate ligament tear suffered in the summer. | Getty Images
6. OUT: Jordan Beyer
German international defender Beyer is another Burnley player definitely out, the 25-year-old still recovering from a knee injury. The defender said last week that he was close to making a return but both Beyer and Amdouni were left out of Burnley’s 25-man squad list meaning they won't be seen until January at least. | Getty Images