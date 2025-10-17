3 . DOUBT: Dan James

Doubt/back depending if your glass is half empty of half full. But whichever way you look at it, Whites winger James is back sooner than expected. The Wales international star was expected to be out until after the November international break having rolled his ankle in training but James already returned to major parts of team training this week. Consequently, Farke has said the winger could consequently be in contention for some minutes, especially given the Okafor doubts. | Getty Images