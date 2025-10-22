Leeds United face another high-pressure 90 minutes when they welcome West Ham to Elland Road on Friday evening. The Whites lost 2-0 at Burnley last time out and will be desperate to bounce back quickly against their struggling hosts, who sit 19th with four points from eight games.

Noah Okafor, Willy Gnonto and Harry Gray were all unavailable for last weekend’s trip to Turf Moor and speaking on Wednesday, Daniel Farke provided an update on the trio. The Leeds boss also revealed a bout of illness had gone through the squad with two other first-team players taken unwell in the week.

West Ham also have a few fitness issues to manage and having played on Monday, have had two fewer days to prepare. Ahead of Friday’s huge Premier League meeting, the YEP has the latest fitness news from both sides.

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug Fullkrug suffered a thigh injury in training ahead of Monday's defeat to Brentford, on which the Hammers have been awaiting the results of scans. Espirito Santo was unable to provide a timeline for the German striker's return at the time.

OUT: George Earthy Young West Ham midfielder Earthy remains out with a hamstring injury, the 21-year-old having not featured since the middle of September. He was thought to be looking at four to six weeks out.

OUT: Konstantinos Mavropanos The Greek international came off the bench against Brentford but was forced off injured close to full-time. He had to be picked up by a cart while limping around the pitch too. Espirito Santo confirmed on Wednesday his centre-back will miss out.

DOUBT: Willy Gnonto Missed Burnley due to minor hernia surgery during the international break and hasn't played since mid-September, having previously struggled with calf issues. Has been involved in some training but after a lengthy absence, his return to the starting line-up looks unlikely.

