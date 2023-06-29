Leeds United’s early season clash with West Bromwich Albion will be played under the Friday night lights at Elland Road with broadcasters having chosen the fixture for live television coverage.

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, August 19 with a traditional kick off time of 3pm but that has now changed to accommodate the Sky Sports cameras. Instead, the match will now take place on Friday, August 18 with a 8pm kick off.

The news was confirmed earlier by Leeds United and the EFL with broadcast selections having been made up until Sunday, August 28. The Whites’ opening match at home to Cardiff City has also been chosen for live TV coverage and is due to be played on Sunday, August 6 with a 2:30pm kick off.

Whites’ supporters can expect a few more prominent clashes to be moved this season as further broadcast selections are made. The 2023/24 EFL Championship season will officially kick off on Friday, August 4 as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Southampton, relegated from the Premier League alongside Leeds and Leicester City, to Hillsborough.

The full list of EFL matches that have been selected for live TV coverage is available HERE with other eye-catching fixtures including Coventry City vs Middlesbrough on August 12 and Plymouth Argyle vs Southampton on August 19. The live TV fixtures for the first round of the Carabao Cup have also been chosen.

Here is how Leeds United’s August fixtures now look following the latest TV selections: