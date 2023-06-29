Leeds United are still to make any signings this summer as their Championship rival get a head start on business while Elland Road officials look to confirm the appointment of a new head coach.

It’s a frustrating time for supporters with several first team stars currently being linked with moves away while potential targets appear to be signing or closing in on moves elsewhere. One report this morning confirmed that Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, thought to be an option of the Whites as well as several other English clubs, is set to seal a move abroad.

Elsewhere, Leicester City have apparently scheduled a medical ahead of the £10 million signing of a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder who Leeds were also briefly linked with this month. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Thursday, June 29:

Leeds United dealt Viktor Gyokeres blow

It looks like Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres will not be joining Leeds United this summer with reports coming out of Portugal stating that he is on the verge of joining Sporting. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, the Lisbon based side are in advanced talks with the Swede after agreeing a €20 million fee that also includes 35% of any future sale.

The 25-year old had also been linked with Premier League clubs such as Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the past few weeks and months. However, it looks like he will be leaving English football after a blistering campaign in the Championship with the Sky Blues last season.

Leicester City schedule medical for £10m Spurs man

Leicester City have agreed a £10 million transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Winks and have now scheduled a medical with the midfielder. Fabrizio Romano reported the news on Twitter last night and it looks Leeds’ Championship rivals are set to confirm their first major capture of the summer.

