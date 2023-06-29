McCalmont spent the second half of last season out on loan at Brunton Park, where he secured promotion to English football’s third tier via the League Two play-offs.

The Northern Irish international scored twice during his time with the Cumbrians and has expressed his delight at joining the club permanently.

“After finishing the last game of the season I was thinking about what was going to happen to me next and then a couple of days after the final we were already talking about me coming back,” he told Carlisle’s official club website.

Carlisle United's Alfie McCalmont (left) and Carlisle United's Jack Robinson celebrate with the trophy after being promoted to the Sky Bet League One following the Sky Bet League Two play-off final (Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire)

“I was delighted about that and it’s just been a case of getting it all sorted over the summer. Now it’s about being ready for the first game of pre-season.”

“There was no hesitation from me at all, to be honest,” he added. “The fans, the players, the staff, they’ve all made it feel like home for me.

“I really enjoyed myself being here and I think you actually play your best football when you’re enjoying yourself, so it was a really easy decision for me to come back.

“This is my club now and it does actually feel different now because of that. It’s like my proper home now. I’ve signed for two years and hopefully the fans will see me as more than a loan player now. I’m here permanently and I’m really looking forward to it."

McCalmont did pen an emotional farewell message to players, staff and fans at Elland Road following the completion of his move, which called time on a 16-year association with his boyhood club.

He said: “After 16 years, my time has come to an end with @LUFC. I would like to thank all the players and staff who I have worked with over the years for making me into a better player and also a better person. The memories we created will last a life time!