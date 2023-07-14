Leeds United were warned about missing on their signing of Rodrigo Moreno more than a year ago amid their reported huge loss on the forward.

Rodrigo signed for Leeds in 2020 for an initial fee of around £27million, while there were also said to have been add-ons paid to Valencia. The Spaniard went on to score 26 goals in 88 Premier League games, and he finished last season as the club’s top scorer.

Opinions will be divided on whether Rodrigo lived up to the billing after arriving as the club’s record signing at the time, but the forward did show more fight than most during the club’s relegation season of last.

Dropping down to the Championship was never on the Spaniard’s list of plans, though, and it the Whites were never likely to pay his wages after suffering relegation. In fact, Rodrigo has a relegation clause that allows him to leave the club on the cheap due to relegation, and reports claim that clause is as little as £3million. Rodrigo has joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan, who have taken advantage of the lowly clause.

After spending £27million to sign Rodrigo, it’s quick the business slip-up from now former recruitment chief Victor Orta, with Leeds losing £24million on a player who finished last season as top scorer. But Leeds were warned about potentially losing their investment by former star Neil Aspin back in the summer of 2022.

“He is a player that was signed for a lot of money, has a big reputation”, Aspin told Leeds Live. “I’m not one who wants to criticise players, but he hasn’t done enough since he’s been here.”

Aspin added: “ We’re expecting more from him. Every time he starts a game, we are expecting something from him. He’s got some ability, but he hasn’t produced it often enough in a Leeds shirt.”