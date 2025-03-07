Daniel Farke has offered a team news update ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Portsmouth on Sunday

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has welcomed another forward option back at Thorp Arch this week as he prepares the Whites for a trip to Portsmouth.

Patrick Bamford has sat out the last 10 games with a hamstring problem he picked up in a late substitute cameo against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day. The striker has struggled for gametime this season and is yet to start a game for Leeds in the Championship, earning just 123 minutes of league action. This week he played some part in training alongside his team-mates but will not be ready for a return to the matchday squad just yet.

"Good news is more or less that everyone who was available for the last game is also available for the upcoming games as it stands," said Farke. "All were able to recover from a few little hits and knocks. Good news with Patrick Bamford, he was part-integrated into team training this week. He was out for nine or nine and a half weeks, it'll be a while before he's back to full fitness and a topic for the games but he was able to handle the load and is making progress."

Farke's other two injury absentees are club captain Ethan Ampadu and fellow defender Max Wober, both of whom have suffered from knee problems. Ampadu is undergoing conservative treatment rather than surgery, while Wober had to go under the knife in February. The duo are due back after the international break in March but Farke is still not able to guarantee Ampadu's return, with surgery still a possibility.

"The rehab of Ethan and Max is working well, we're still hopeful of having them on the other side of the international break," said the German. "There's a chance at some point after they'll be available at least for a number of games. With Max it's more or less pretty clear it will work out. With Ethan there's still a possibility he'll need surgery but at the moment it looks good."

Leeds United players get time off

Farke gave his squad a couple of days off at the start of the week after not only a hectic period but the emotional highs that came with late wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United.

"Sometimes it is necessary, you need also to let them have a day off instead of always pushing, pushing, pushing," he said. "I am mindful that they use days off in a sensible way, that they don’t travel 24 hours to somewhere with a different climate. They are mature adults and don’t need me to look after them like in a nursery, it is important for them to be themselves.

"Monday and Tuesday more more relaxed, it was important to calm the load down. It was important to let them recharge and reset. Then back to it for our normal process and preparation. I hope we found a good mix.”

