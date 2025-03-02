Whites boss Daniel Farke was without injured trio Patrick Bamford, Max Wober and club captain Ethan Ampadu for Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of West Brom in which a 1-1 draw led to United’s lead at the top of the division being cut by Sheffield United. Another Whites player suffered an injury in the contest itself, Farke revealing post match that young striker Mateo Joseph had rolled his ankle and was almost taken off. Following a busy recent schedule, Farke’s side will resume their promotion quest next Sunday lunchtime with a 12 noon kick-off at Portsmouth. It is hoped that one player will be back for that contest and here we run through the latest state of play on the Leeds injuries and their expected return dates where possibly known.
1. Mateo Joseph (rolled ankle)
Expected return date: Portsmouth away. What Farke has said: "A few concerns about Mateo because there was this one situation when he got a hit. I think it was an offside situation and he ran at the first post and by a hit he rolled his ankle a little bit. I was fearing for a few minutes that I have to take him off a little bit because for four or five minutes he was just limping around and then it settled so hopefully it's not too bad but we have to assess it." Photo: George Wood
2. Ethan Ampadu (knee cartilage)
Expected return date: After the March international break. What Farke has said: "Surgery would have meant that he would have been out for the rest of the season, but after a few consultations, we have decided to try and go the conservative route. There's a good chance that if the rehab programme works in the proper way, that this will be successful, but it would still mean that he's definitely out for a few weeks. Normally, we'd expect him to be out for four to six weeks, so it means we won't see him back in team training this side of the international break" Photo: George Wood
3. Max Wober (recovering from knee surgery)
Expected return date: After the March international break. What Farke has said: "Everything has worked to plan. The doctors are happy with the outcome but nevertheless we expect him back just after the next international break in March." Photo: George Wood
4. Patrick Bamford (hamstring)
Expected return date: Unknown. What Farke has said: "Sadly not back in team training. I'm struggling to give you a timeframe. He's still doing a lot in individual training, building up his fitness levels and working hard with our rehab coaches but not back in team training. Still a little awareness in the hamstring. He's working desperately to get back as quick as possible but he's not back yet. I don't want to put more weight on his shoulders and say a timeframe." Photo: George Wood
5. Joe Rodon (cramp)
Expected return date: Portsmouth away. What Farke has said: "I think it was more or less just a little cramp after the long sprints." Photo: George Wood
