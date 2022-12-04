Leeds United pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have been knocked out of the World Cup. USA were beaten 3-1 by Holland yesterday in the Round of 16 in Qatar.

The duo will now be returning home ahead of the return of the Premier League later this month. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Whites...

Winger recommended

Leeds would be a ‘very good’ move for Wolves winger Adama Traore in January, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano. The pacey attacker is facing an uncertain future at Molinuex. Romano has told CaughtOffside: “At the moment there’s nothing advanced with other clubs, but Adama Traore could be a name to watch on the market because there’s not been much progress over talks for a new contract with Wolves. I personally think Leeds would be a very good move for him for their style of football.”

Striker eyed

The Whites are ‘weighing’ up a move for Newcastle United striker Chris Wood, according to a report by Football Insider. The New Zealand international had a spell at Elland Road from 2015 to 2017 and scored 44 goals in 88 games. He is now being linked with a surprise return to Yorkshire this winter.

Ex-player comes out of retirement

Ex-Leeds goalkeeper Jamie Ashdown, who is 42-years-old, has put his gloves back on, despite retiring from the game back in 2015. He was on the books of the Whites from 2012 to 2014 but was mainly used as a back-up option. He is now playing in non-league for Ascot United and won their Player of the Month award for November.