Whites midfielder Adams captained the States to progression out of the competition’s group stages, sealing a clash against Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side in the last 16. Fellow Leeds star Brenden Aaronson also featured in all three group stage games as a second-half substitute but the US reached the end of the road in Saturday’s clash against the Netherlands who sealed a 3-1 victory through strikes from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries. Adams admitted his side ultimately gave van Gaal’s quality side too many opportunities to score but declared his excitement for the future and the 2026 World Cup which his nation will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.

"A game like that, it comes down to the margins obviously,” said Adams to post match media. "When you play a team with so much quality like that, and you give them three, four chances, they're going to put three or three or four away. For us, I'm super proud of the boys' performance, we can show that we can hang with some of the best teams in the world, some of the best players in the world and that's a lot of progress for US Soccer. We're moving in the right direction for sure. But we need to keep pushing because we're not there yet. But we're close.

"It's exciting. Obviously, the more time together, the more growth we should have. But that being said, we still need to develop individually into more mature players for moments like this where we can come out on top. It comes down to the moments and you can see a little bit more experienced team got the better of us. But our youth, our potential that we have, we need to maximize that moving forward in the time we have between now and obviously 2026."