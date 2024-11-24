Table-topping Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed an impromtu speech that helped inspire his men to a thrilling 4-3 win at Swansea City.

The Whites had to do it the hard way in South Wales. They went behind early on from a free-kick, somewhat dubiously awarded and then curled to the back stick where Harry Darling ran off Ao Tanaka to beat Illan Meslier. Leeds’ reply came from Manor Solomon but it owed much to the pass of Pascal Struijk and the pace and composure of Daniel James, who rolled the ball across goal to give his fellow winger a tap in.

Swansea went in front again in first half stoppage time, taking full advantage of Struijk’s error to create an overload before Liam Cullen curled the ball past the dive of Meslier via a nick off Jayden Bogle’s boot. But 10 minutes after the break James’ pace made the difference again. The Welsh international hared away onto Bogle’s pass and his cross would have been finished by Joel Piroe had Swans defender Ben Cabango not got there first to slide it into his own goal.

Leeds hit the front for the first time 17 minutes from the end when Sam Byram teed up Solomon’s second, but a topsy turvy game swung again in the 90th minute as Florian Bianchini steered in a dangerous cross from the left. But the winner arrived a minute later, substitute Willy Gnonto finishing off a flowing Leeds move to send his side to the top of the table.

Farke says the way the win was achieved will stand his men in good stead in a difficult week, which brings an Elland Road meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday and an early kick-off at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers next weekend. Going top of the table for the first time as Leeds manager pleased the German, but getting three points on the road was the best feeling. That was part of the team’s discussion before the game.

“There's no replacement for wins and for such a winning feeling, especially such a late goal,” said Farke. “It's good for the confidence. After we had a late sucker punch we still had an answer and it's good for the mood. We had an excellent away record at the beginning of the season, last games were good performances but not so much points.

“Even Josh Guilavogui, he was there with a little speech to make sure everyone was really on it and spoke of the importance of winning an away game. It tells you a lot if a new signing just with us a few weeks, has never started, took responsibility to be there with a little speech to inspire the lads. It speaks a lot about character and mentality. We have it and with this aspect I'm very pleased.”

Farke felt the three points belonged in Yorkshire but gave credit to Swansea City for their part in the thriller. “Feels great, especially after such a game,” he said. “It was an advertisement for this league, I think Sky Sports will be pretty happy. I didn't see that coming, I expected a tight game. Either it's 0-0 or one team wins with a 1-0 win but never a 4-3 because it's so difficult to score goals against them. But it's football, sometimes the unpredictable happens. Excellent game for the fans and neutrals to watch. Two really good sides. We deserved to win the three points, won more or less each statistic so I'm pretty happy.

“I don't know [why it was so open], sometimes it's really difficult to explain. This is why we love this sport so much. We were a bit sleepy at the start, not switched on. First goal a bit unlucky, never a free-kick. Once you are back against Swansea it's so difficult to come back, they're so structured. We showed great resilience. We were a bit sleepy in added time first and second half but in between we were excellent. Our pressing, counter attacks, out of possession, we were so good. “

The Leeds boss sprang a surprise with his starting line-up, taking Gnonto out and replacing him with Solomon. Farke explained the decision to his Italian international in the days leading up to the game because he had a gut feeling Solomon was building momentum in training. But Gnonto’s match-winning role was a reward for how he took the decision, said Farke.

“They have to accept they can't start each and every game,” said Farke. “We had discussions this week, explained it a little bit. Of course he wanted to start, I expect him to want to start every game but I gave him the reason I would always take this decision. The gut feeling was Manor was creating a bit of momentum, was with us all week. Willy was involved last Tuesday for his country, was also struggling with some physical problems in the last two weeks. It felt it was the right time to give him a little rest. He's an intelligent young boy, sometimes overthinking when you're eight games without a goal. I told him you're on the right path and goals will come. Thank God he was rewarded for his excellent attitude. He's in the spotlight and fully deserved it.”