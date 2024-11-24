Leeds took on Swansea in South Wales knowing a win would take them top.

Leeds United moved top of the Championship for the first time this season with an incredible 4-3 success at Swansea City who were finally sunk by a 91st-minute Willy Gnonto winner in a crazy conclusion in South Wales.

Leeds knew that a win of any kind would send them top on goal difference but Swansea led twice and the Whites needed a Manor Solomon strike and Ben Cabango own goal to twice draw level.

Solomon’s second goal of the game finally put Daniel Farke’s men ahead in the 73rd minute but the Swans looked to have rescued a point when Florian Bianchini pounced to net from a cross in the 90th minute.

Incredibly, though, Leeds hit back to net a winning goal barely one minute later through substitute Willy Gnonto as James completed a hat-trick of assists. The win took Leeds above both second-placed Sunderland and third-placed Sheffield United on goal difference.

Leeds squandered a decent chance in just the second minute as Joe Rodon flicked on a Joe Rothwell corner to James who fired over on the stretch from close range.

Instead, Swansea went ahead with just eight minutes on the clock from a very dubious free kick awarded for an alleged Ao Tanaka foul towards the edge of the area.

Tanaka looked to have won the ball and Swansea made hay with the set piece as an inviting delivery from ex-Leeds loanee Matt Grimes was swung into the area and Harry Darling volleyed home amid terrible marking and Tanaka losing his man.

Leeds looked to respond quickly but Solomon could not get the required direction as he looked to connect to a Sam Byram cross.

Solomon, though, proved the man to draw Leeds level in the 19th minute, tapping home his first goal for the club from a move that began with a superb defence splitting pass from Pascal Struijk.

After Brenden Aaronson helped win possession in the middle of the park, Struijk's fantastic pass set James away down the right and the winger supplied a perfect low pass through the box from which the onrushing Solomon could not miss to convert his first goal for the Whites.

Leeds continued on the front foot and James was denied by a crucial block as he looked to apply a side-footed finish to a Joel Piroe cutback from the byline.

Swansea had not threatened at all since scoring but Whites keeper Illan Meslier then got down well to snuff out a dangerous cross/shot from Ronald on the right wing.

James then wasted a good Leeds opening by sending a wild cross over the bar having been played in again down the right.

At the other end, a big Rodon block thwarted an attempt from Liam Cullen after a fine run forward from Josh Key and the follow up attempt on the rebound from Goncalo Franco was walloped over the bar.

Yet the Swans went back ahead in the final minute of first-half stoppage time as the Whites were cut apart upon Struijk getting in a muddle in the middle of the park.

The dangerous Ronald suddenly found himself with room to run at the remaining Whites back line and the winger squared the ball to Cullen whose low shot deflected off Jayden Bogle and squeezed past Meslier in off the post.

Leeds began the second half on the front foot but a Rothwell drive from the edge of the box was blocked. A few minutes later, a lovely dinked pass from Rothwell picked out Bogle who could only smash the ball over the bar as he arrived in the box.

The very quiet Piroe then finally mustered an attempt at goal from an Aaronson cross but the Dutchman could only send a header well wide.

As Swansea looked to break, James was booked for a late lunge on Grimes but James then played a vital role as Leeds drew level for the second time in the 55th minute.

Another fine Whites pass, this time from Bogle, sent the Whites winger away down the right flank and James sent in a low cross that would have picked out Piroe but for an interception from Swans defender Ben Cabango but he could only slide the ball past keeper Lawrence Vigoroux for an own goal.

Whites full back Sam Byram then found himself booked for a handball and another Leeds opening was wasted as James curled a poor shot well wide after a charge down the right.

But Leeds went ahead for the first time with 16 minutes left as Solomon doubled his tally after another excellent pass from Struijk.

This time the centre-back's pass played in Byram down the left side and Byram played in a simple cross for Solomon who had space and time to rifle the ball home into the roof of the net.

With 16 minutes left, Farke made a double change as Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto were brought on to replace Solomon and Piroe.

Swansea then thwarted a golden chance to draw level as a cross picked out Florian Bianchini in the middle of the box but he was unable to get a shot away.

Two more Leeds substitutions followed as Max Wober and Josuha Guilavogui replaced Byram and Rothwell.

Moments later, another Swansea chance was squandered as late substitute Azeem Abdulai sent a diving header over the bar as he arrived at the far post.

The Swans continued to knock on the door and Meslier beat away a decent long-range drive from Key before plucking a dangerous cross.

Leeds looked destined to leave with a 3-2 victory but Swansea drew level in the 90th minute as a cross from Josh Tymon picked out Bianchini who beat Meslier from close range.

Yet incredibly Leeds went back ahead just one minute later as a rapid attack ended with James slipping in Gnonto who kept his cool to finish to seal an incredible 4-3 victory for Farke’s Whites.

Swansea City: Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Grimes, Gonçalo Franco (Bianchini 75), Allen (Fulton 56); Ronald (Abdulai 84), Peart-Harris, Cullen. Subs not used: McLaughlin, Vipotnik, Tjoe-A-On, Christie, Naughton, Abbey.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Wober 84), Tanaka, Rothwell (Guilavogui 84), James (Debayo 90), Solomon (Gnonto 74), Aaronson, Piroe (Joseph 74). Subs not used: Darlow, Crew, Ramazani, Bamford.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.