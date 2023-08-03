Leeds United continue their pursuit of new additions to their squad this summer as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship. The Whites are in something of a transition period as not only will they need to adjust to being out of the Premier League, but several key players have left the club already as well.

Daniel Farke has a shopping list to refer to as he navigates his way through his first transfer window with Leeds and new centre-back options are high in his priorities. One of the names on his radar is Manchester City’s rising talent Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has just one year left on his current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally, Leeds aren’t alone in their interest — several Premier League clubs have been eyeing up a swoop for the 21-year-old defender, with West Ham reportedly showing the ‘most advanced interest’ according to Leeds Live.

Harwood-Bellis is currently valued at €25 million (£21.5m) by Transfermarkt, but Man City would be willing to cash in on a permanent move if they can get £15 million for the centre-back. However, as per the report, if offers are limited, the English and European champion would be willing to lower their asking price. A loan deal is also seeming a likely option ahead of the new season.

With Premier League sides in the running, Leeds are automatically on the back-foot as top flight football will typically be a player’s preference. However, the likes of Everton are also said to be keen but if these clubs can’t make a deal work or find the right funds, the Whites would surely be a favoured destination if Harwood-Bellis has to consider Championship football.