Leeds are unlikely to make any further additions before this Sunday’s season opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, but are primed to act by bringing in replacements if important first-team squad members leave before the end of the month.

The club are still actively pursuing several targets, in particular at centre-back, whilst acknowledging that retaining the likes of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison would also represent a successful window.

Following the departure of Max Wober on a season-long loan to Borussia Monchengladbach this week, Leeds have assembled a list of central defenders whom they hold an interest in, but are prepared to wait for the right deal in what could prove to be a fluid month where outgoings facilitate incomings.

Leeds are optimistic they can retain key players such as Willy Gnonto, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra this summer, but are prepared to replace them if they do leave. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If Daniel Farke’s blue-chip players are prised from Elland Road by top flight clubs across Europe, new ownership group 49ers Enterprises are prepared – and have the facility – to sanction further signings after the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow earlier in the window.

There is a belief that existing squad members such as the aforementioned quartet, with their Premier League and European experience, exceed the calibre of player Leeds could realistically target for those positions in the transfer market.

Adams and Harrison will not be involved as Leeds take to the field this weekend, with the pair still recovering from separate injuries, while full-back Junior Firpo remains a doubt. However, Farke expects to utilise the remainder of his fit and available first-team players. Additionally, the German expects to count on returning loanees Leo Hjelde, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Daniel James throughout the 2023/24 season.

The YEP understands that options in Adams and Harrison’s contracts mean a Leeds exit is still a possibility before September 1, but neither player has overtly demonstrated a desire to move. The duo have reported for rehabilitation and light training at Thorp Arch with the rest of the squad and are focused on recovery as a first priority.

Last month, Leeds rebuffed Everton’s £15 million approach for attacker Willy Gnonto who remains contracted at Elland Road until 2027. The Toffees are yet to return with an improved offer, while no formal discussions are understood to have taken place for other players linked with a departure at this stage.